Yankees Named a Top ‘Landing Spot’ for Projected $210 Million Slugger

The New York Yankees are preparing to return to the postseason this October. However, general manager Brian Cashman and his front office are likely also preparing to shape the 2025 roster during the winter. Could Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman be a fit in the Bronx?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked 10 landing spots for the soon-to-be free agent. Among this group, he ranked the Yankees as the second-best landing spot. Only the Seattle Mariners finished ahead of them.

“Though the Astros have never seemed interested in trading Bregman, there have been times when his name has popped up on the rumor mill. And whenever it has, Yankees-related speculation has invariably followed,” he said. “This traces back to the revolving door that the Yankees have had at the hot corner. And while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has put a stop to it for now, one has to assume it’s only temporary.”

Bregman is finishing up a five-year, $100 million extension in 2024 with the Astros before hitting the open market. Now that Matt Chapman is staying put with the San Francisco Giants, Bregman should be the top third baseman available in free agency.

What kind of contract could the 31-year-old command this winter? Rymer projected a seven-year, $210 million deal for Bregman on August 1.

How Alex Bregman Could Fit in With the Yankees

Based on the Yankees’ current infield mix and potential roster cuts they could make once the season is done, it’s easy to see how Bregman could fit in.

As Rymer mentioned, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been playing a lot of third base since getting acquired at the trade deadline. The first few years of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins were spent playing second base. Gleyber Torres occupies that spot on the diamond, but probably not for long.

Torres is also slated for free agency this winter. While he’s previously stated a desire to stay with the Yankees, his future with the club is unknown. He’s earned $14.2 million in 2024 while struggling to a .250/.328/.362 line with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Should the Yankees decide to let Torres sign elsewhere, Chisholm could simply slide back to second base. If New York wants to keep DJ LeMahieu around, he could find playing time at first base. That would be even easier if the Yankees decline Anthony Rizzo’s 2025 option.

These moves would leave the hot corner unoccupied, allowing Bregman to slide in for the right price.

Will a Bregman Pursuit Depend on What Happens With Juan Soto?

Anything concerning the Yankees’ upcoming offseason will be influenced by their efforts to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto. Based on how productive he’s been for New York in 2024, the 25-year-old will be Cashman’s top priority.

That should also be the case because whether he re-signs or not will be a huge clue as to how much money the Yankees will ultimately spend on the rest of their roster. ESPN’s Jeff Passan said the $500 million mark could be the floor for Soto’s next contract. This number could continue to climb depending on which teams decide to make a serious run for him.

If Soto stays in the Bronx, it’s tough to see the Yankees making another huge splash. Mostly because team owner Hal Steinbrenner has publicly said that New York’s $300-plus million payroll for 2024 is unsustainable moving forward.

But he said that in May, so maybe things have changed since then. And if for some reason they don’t reel in Soto, anything could be on the table for the Bombers.