New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, the New York Yankees dropped their third straight game to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 (and will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday).

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Saturday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Rodriguez wrote: “It’s hard to beat seeing young players fall in love with the game.

The first ever A-Rod Invitational in Mansfield, Texas was everything I hoped it would be. Watching these kids compete, learn the fundamentals, challenge themselves in the skills clinic, and have fun with their teammates and families reminded me why I wanted to create this event in the first place.

This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to keep growing and create even more opportunities for the next generation of players.

A big thank you to our partners @kempersports and our venue @fieldsatstation63 and our sponsors at @mysmileexpress, @proslidesports, and @pivotpointgrips. This weekend would not have been possible, without you. See you next year.”

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yaboy_vjc: “Lifetime experience for these children. It’s so fulfilling seeing you give back and make time to the youth, Alex!”

@montro0521: “A-ROD IS THE DEFINITION OF REDEMPTION 👏👏👏👏👏THIS MAN IS JUST AWESOME. God bless you sir”

@bx_blockstar: “Thanks for never being too busy or to big time for the kids , & thanks for 2009”

@heatherarencibiact: “AROD – king of giving back”

@charliegc85Charlie: “You are just getting bigger and better as a person🔥🔥🔥”

@nedimvrabac: “An unforgettable day for the kids!”

Yankees After Latest Loss

The Yankees are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East with a 48-34 record in 82 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 26-19 in 45 games on the road).

On Monday night, the Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Detroit Tigers.