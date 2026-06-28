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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 30: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging to pitcher Drew Smyly of the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a game on July 30, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees dropped their third straight game to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 (and will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday).

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Saturday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Rodriguez wrote: “It’s hard to beat seeing young players fall in love with the game.

The first ever A-Rod Invitational in Mansfield, Texas was everything I hoped it would be. Watching these kids compete, learn the fundamentals, challenge themselves in the skills clinic, and have fun with their teammates and families reminded me why I wanted to create this event in the first place.

This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to keep growing and create even more opportunities for the next generation of players.

A big thank you to our partners @kempersports and our venue @fieldsatstation63 and our sponsors at @mysmileexpress@proslidesports, and @pivotpointgrips. This weekend would not have been possible, without you. See you next year.”

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yaboy_vjc: “Lifetime experience for these children. It’s so fulfilling seeing you give back and make time to the youth, Alex!”

@montro0521: “A-ROD IS THE DEFINITION OF REDEMPTION 👏👏👏👏👏THIS MAN IS JUST AWESOME. God bless you sir”

@bx_blockstar: “Thanks for never being too busy or to big time for the kids , & thanks for 2009”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the MLB game against the Seattle Mariners on August 15, 2009 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.

@heatherarencibiact: “AROD – king of giving back”

@charliegc85Charlie: “You are just getting bigger and better as a person🔥🔥🔥”

@nedimvrabac: “An unforgettable day for the kids!”

Yankees After Latest Loss

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees exits the game in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East with a 48-34 record in 82 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 26-19 in 45 games on the road).

On Monday night, the Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Detroit Tigers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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