New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Inspirational Post

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-4 to complete the sweep.

They will now head to Toronto for a series with the Blue Jays on Friday.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Inspirational Post

Also on Wednesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made an inspirational post to Instagram.

Rodriguez wrote: “My journey has always been about learning, competing, and building. Grateful to be featured on the cover of @worthmag and to share the lessons that have shaped me throughout my baseball and now business career.

From sports ownership and investing to entrepreneurship and giving back, the mindset remains the same: surround yourself with great people, stay curious, and play the long game.

Thank you to Josh Kampel and the Worth team for the conversation.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jenn_bautista: “We are proud of you Alex congrats!👏🏼”

@baronbillions: “Congratulations my brother I see the growth and wisdom acquired!!!”

@orn_abogada_derecho_laboral: “You look Amazing on that from magazine pic! ❤️.”

@fitlifebymo: “Very cool and well deserved!”

@will_i_am_coba: “🔥 legendary …. keep your foot on the petal sir! … it’s inspiring 🫡”

@hiiamk8: “Let me tell you…it is wonderful that you care enough to help others with financial literacy. What I wouldn’t have given for some of that advice back in the day. You are not obligated to share your knowledge but it is wonderful that you do.”

@adventuresben10: “That’s amazing. Be a Champion ALL AROUND !!! And you don’t need to be famous or make a million dollars to BE THAT !”

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

The three-time MVP helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series Championship.