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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Inspirational Post

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on Austin Romine #27 infield single in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-4 to complete the sweep.

They will now head to Toronto for a series with the Blue Jays on Friday.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Inspirational Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning two run home run against the Seattle Mariners on July 1, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Wednesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made an inspirational post to Instagram.

Rodriguez wrote: “My journey has always been about learning, competing, and building. Grateful to be featured on the cover of @worthmag and to share the lessons that have shaped me throughout my baseball and now business career.

From sports ownership and investing to entrepreneurship and giving back, the mindset remains the same: surround yourself with great people, stay curious, and play the long game.

Thank you to Josh Kampel and the Worth team for the conversation.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jenn_bautista: “We are proud of you Alex congrats!👏🏼”

@baronbillions: “Congratulations my brother I see the growth and wisdom acquired!!!”

@orn_abogada_derecho_laboral: “You look Amazing on that from magazine pic! ❤️.”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-RBI single in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on August 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@fitlifebymo: “Very cool and well deserved!”

@will_i_am_coba: “🔥 legendary …. keep your foot on the petal sir! … it’s inspiring 🫡”

@hiiamk8: “Let me tell you…it is wonderful that you care enough to help others with financial literacy. What I wouldn’t have given for some of that advice back in the day. You are not obligated to share your knowledge but it is wonderful that you do.”

@adventuresben10: “That’s amazing. Be a Champion ALL AROUND !!! And you don’t need to be famous or make a million dollars to BE THAT !”

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

The three-time MVP helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series Championship.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Inspirational Post

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