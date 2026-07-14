Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Nostalgic Post During MLB All-Star Week

The MLB is currently in the middle of All-Star week, as the Home Run Derby took place on Monday (and the All-Star Game is on Tuesday).

On Monday night, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in one hour.

Rodriguez wrote: “Some All Star throwbacks for ya….Crazy to think it was 30 years ago this week I made my first all star appearance in Philly.”

Social Media Reacts To Rodriguez’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yaboy_vjc: “Love that 1st Yankee All-Star game!”

@xavierishappy9909: “Will always be a goat, W AROD ❤️🐐👑⚾️👏”

@yethegoatkult: “WHOA takemeback 😩”