OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
The MLB is currently in the middle of All-Star week, as the Home Run Derby took place on Monday (and the All-Star Game is on Tuesday).
On Monday night, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in one hour.
Rodriguez wrote: “Some All Star throwbacks for ya….Crazy to think it was 30 years ago this week I made my first all star appearance in Philly.”
GettyAmerican League All-Star Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees with fans during the 81st MLB All-Star Game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2010 in Anaheim, California.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@yaboy_vjc: “Love that 1st Yankee All-Star game!”
@xavierishappy9909: “Will always be a goat, W AROD ❤️🐐👑⚾️👏”
@yethegoatkult: “WHOA takemeback 😩”
GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The MLB is currently in the middle of All-Star week, as the Home Run Derby took place on Monday (and the All-Star Game is on Tuesday).On Monday night, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in one hour.Rodriguez wrote: “Some All Star throwbacks for ya….Crazy to […]
Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Nostalgic Post During MLB All-Star Week