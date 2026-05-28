Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post After Exciting News

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 7-0.

With the win, they completed a three-game sweep.

The Yankees will now get the day off on Thursday (before a series with the Athletics on Friday).

Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post After Exciting News

Also on Wednesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram after exciting news was announced.

Rodriguez wrote: “Thank you to the Sports Emmy’s 🙏🏽 So proud of the entire team at @mlbonfox and the larger FS1 family. Our game production made it a historic clean sweep winning Emmys for our coverage of the World Series, ALCS, and All-Star Game! These awards a truly a testament to the hard work and dedication from every single member of the cast and crew. Proud to work with such amazing people.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ryan Clark: “Congrats”

Mark Jackson: “Congrats Legend!!!”

D-Nice: “Congrats!”

Jessie James Decker: “Go Alex!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

There were over 3,000 likes on the post in five hours.

Derek Jeter, Carlos Boozer and Andruw Jones were among the athletes to like the post.

Rodriguez has had a very successful career following his baseball days.

In addition to media, he is also a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on April 2, 2025): “Glen Taylor has agreed on Marc Lore-Alex Rodriguez acquiring 100% ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx at the same $1.5 billion tag the sides reached in 2021, sources said.”

Rodriguez’s MLB Career

Rodriguez played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

He batted .295 with 3,115 hits and 696 home runs in 2,784 games.

The MLB legend helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series Championship.

They have been unable to win a title since that season.