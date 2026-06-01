New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Reveals Best MLB Team He Ever Faced

On Sunday, the New York Yankees won the finale of their three-game series with the Athletics by a score of 13-8.

They will now have the day off on Monday.

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Best MLB Team He Ever Faced

In an interview from December 19, 2025 (with WFAN), Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez revealed the best MLB team he ever faced off against.

Rodriguez: “The best team I ever played against, in my life, was the 1998 New York Yankees. I don’t think they had one guy that hit 30 home runs, and yet, they won 125 games, because they did it as a team. It was never one against one. They came at you nine against one like an avalanche that would not give in.”

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Yankees fans will likely enjoy hearing Rodriguez’s comments.

The 1998 team featured legends such as Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez, Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, David Wells, David Cone, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera.

Rodriguez’s Yankees Run

Rodriguez joined the Yankees after stints with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

He finished the final 12 seasons of his career in New York.

The Yankees made the MLB playoffs nine times (and won the 2009 World Series).

During his stint with the team, he batted .283 with 351 home runs, 1,096 RBI’s, 1,012 runs and 152 stolen bases.

Just Baseball wrote (on April 27): “Hitters in Yankees history with 10+ HR and 25+ runs scored before May:

2007 Alex Rodriguez 2025 Aaron Judge 2026 BEN RICE”

Looking At The Current Yankees

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since Rodriguez was on the team in 2009.

That said, they are currently 36-23 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.