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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Reveals Best MLB Team He Ever Faced

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 03: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on before he bats against the New York Mets during their game on July 3, 2011 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees won the finale of their three-game series with the Athletics by a score of 13-8.

They will now have the day off on Monday.

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Best MLB Team He Ever Faced

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas.

In an interview from December 19, 2025 (with WFAN), Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez revealed the best MLB team he ever faced off against.

Rodriguez: “The best team I ever played against, in my life, was the 1998 New York Yankees. I don’t think they had one guy that hit 30 home runs, and yet, they won 125 games, because they did it as a team. It was never one against one. They came at you nine against one like an avalanche that would not give in.”

Yankees fans will likely enjoy hearing Rodriguez’s comments.

The 1998 team featured legends such as Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez, Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, David Wells, David Cone, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera.

Rodriguez’s Yankees Run

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rodriguez joined the Yankees after stints with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

He finished the final 12 seasons of his career in New York.

The Yankees made the MLB playoffs nine times (and won the 2009 World Series).

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on Austin Romine #27 infield single in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

During his stint with the team, he batted .283 with 351 home runs, 1,096 RBI’s, 1,012 runs and 152 stolen bases.

Just Baseball wrote (on April 27): “Hitters in Yankees history with 10+ HR and 25+ runs scored before May:

2007 Alex Rodriguez 2025 Aaron Judge 2026 BEN RICE

Looking At The Current Yankees

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs to first base during their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. 

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since Rodriguez was on the team in 2009.

That said, they are currently 36-23 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Reveals Best MLB Team He Ever Faced

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