Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For World Series Champion

On Friday night, the New York Yankees began a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost by a score of 5-3.

A-Rod Urges Yankees To Trade For World Series Champ

On Thursday, Alex Rodriguez did an interview with FS1’s First Things First.

He revealed a player that he thinks the Yankees should trade for.

Rodriguez: “I like a guy like Jeremy Peña. The shortstop… Who’s a World Champion, a Gold Glove winner and an A+ individual. Character just like Aaron Judge… That’s exactly what I would do if I was the Yankees.”

Peña is currently batting .298 with 31 hits, three home runs, 10 RBI’s, 20 runs and three stolen bases in 26 games.

That said, the Houston Astros are among the worst teams in the MLB with a 29-36 record in 65 games.

They are the fourth-place team in the American League West (which could lead to them selling at the trade deadline).

Looking At Peña’s Career

Peña was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five years of his career with the Astros.

In 2022, the 28-year-old helped the franchise win the World Series.

Over 594 career games, Peña is batting .272 with 625 hits, 67 home runs, 257 RBI’s, 319 runs and 67 stolen bases.

He could be an excellent addition to the Yankees (or another team).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are still the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.