Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For World Series Champion

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
A-Rod Urges Yankees To Trade For World Series Champ
GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Chicago White Sox on April 30, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.
On Thursday, Alex Rodriguez did an interview with FS1’s First Things First.
He revealed a player that he thinks the Yankees should trade for.
Rodriguez: “I like a guy like Jeremy Peña. The shortstop… Who’s a World Champion, a Gold Glove winner and an A+ individual. Character just like Aaron Judge… That’s exactly what I would do if I was the Yankees.”
GettyJeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two run home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Peña is currently batting .298 with 31 hits, three home runs, 10 RBI’s, 20 runs and three stolen bases in 26 games.
That said, the Houston Astros are among the worst teams in the MLB with a 29-36 record in 65 games.
They are the fourth-place team in the American League West (which could lead to them selling at the trade deadline).
Looking At Peña’s Career
GettyJeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros receives the throw to catch the runner during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
Peña was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He has spent all five years of his career with the Astros.
In 2022, the 28-year-old helped the franchise win the World Series.
GettyJeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner’s trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Over 594 career games, Peña is batting .272 with 625 hits, 67 home runs, 257 RBI’s, 319 runs and 67 stolen bases.
He could be an excellent addition to the Yankees (or another team).
Yankees Right Now
GettyTrent Grisham #12 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his fifth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammate Ben Rice #22 at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
The Yankees are still the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the New York Yankees began a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.The Yankees lost by a score of 5-3.A-Rod Urges Yankees To Trade For World Series ChampOn Thursday, Alex Rodriguez did an interview with FS1’s First Things First.He revealed a player that he thinks the Yankees […]
Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For World Series Champion