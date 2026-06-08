Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Avoid Trading For MLB All-Star

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-1 (at home) in the Bronx.

Saturday’s game was rained out, and the teams split the series 1-1.

The Yankees are now off to Ohio for a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday night.

A-Rod Urges Yankees To Avoid Trading For All-Star

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season, so there is no question that they will head into the trade deadline as buyers.

One of the hottest names on the trading block has been Detroit Tigers superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal.

That said, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez would prefer the Yankees avoid making a run at the two-time Cy Young award winner.

Rodriguez (via FS1’s First Things First): “I would stay away from Skubal. I think he’s one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in the game… If you think about the Yankees, they have probably the best starting rotation when healthy, since we won in 2009.”

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Skubal has only appeared in seven games this season due to injury.

That said, he is coming off a year where he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts.

The 29-year-old has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Tigers.