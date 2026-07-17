Alex Rodriguez Wants Yankees to Trade for These 2 Players Before Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 3, marking the final opportunity for teams to make significant moves that could reshape their season.

One team widely expected to be active is the New York Yankees. They return from the All-Star break Friday night with a 54-42 record and sit second in the AL East despite dealing with several key injuries.

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who remains heavily involved in the game as an analyst for Fox Sports, revealed the two players he wants New York to target during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio.

Rodriguez’s Ideal Trade Targets for Yankees

The two players Rodriguez immediately named were San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller and Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Peña.

“I would go get Mason [Miller] and [Jeremy] Pena,” Rodriguez said. “You know why? Because a shortstop… look what Derek Jeter did here. You watched him here for 20 years, he was your leader, he was your Jalen Brunson. Everything starts with that leader up the middle, but you need that guy to be rock solid.

“You know when the Knicks fans look at Brunson, everyone feels good, right? When everyone looked at Derek Jeter, there’s good feelings. Mariano Rivera, good feelings… I think it’s really important to bring championship DNA back in the building.”

A-Rod’s ideal Yankees trade deadline: Mason Miller and Jeremy Peña: pic.twitter.com/TD4oZjivIX — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 17, 2026

Peña & Miller’s 2026 Seasons

While Peña would have a difficult time making an impact anywhere close to what Derek Jeter did, he has provided the Astros with consistency at shortstop throughout his career. He would give the Yankees another reliable option at the position alongside Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, who has struggled this season.

Peña is batting .287 across 195 at-bats in 51 games, with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

As for Miller, he would fit on virtually any team in the league. The Yankees could use an elite arm in the ninth inning, allowing them to move David Bednar into a setup role.

Miller has appeared in 38 games this season, recording 25 saves with a dominant 0.91 ERA and 72 strikeouts.