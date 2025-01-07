Yankees Predicted to Lose Polarizing Outfielder to NL Contender

If there is one player from the 2024 Yankees that surely will not be missed among the Bronx faithful, it is outfielder Alex Verdugo. Over the course of 2024, Verdugo batted just .233, with a .291 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging mark. Among regular outfielders in MLB, he had some of the worst numbers.

Making matters worse, he seemed to crater as the season went on, as the Yankees’ hot start faded into some midseason struggles. Verdugo was batting .261 on June 18, but from June 19 through the end of the season, he hit just .206 with a .268 on-base average and a .292 slugging percentage.

And making matters worse still was the fact that the Yankees had a much-hyped top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, waiting in the wings. Naturally, fans clamored for Dominguez as Verdugo struggled, and were outraged when GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone stuck with Verdugo over the youngster.

The one saving grace was that Verdugo was in pinstripes on a short and manageable contract, and would be a free agent after 2024.

Yankees Unlikely to Bring Back Alex Verdugo

Safe to say Verdugo won’t be back with the Yankees, though that possibility is not entirely out the window–Boone and Cashman appreciated Verdugo more than the rest of Yankees Nation, after all.

But Verdugo would be a depth outfielder, behind the expected starting trio of Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge. He wants more of a shot to play, more of a shot to show his poor 2024 was a one-off.

And former MLB general manager Jim Bowden foresees that happening in San Diego, especially if the Padres lose out on free agent Jurickson Profar.

White Bowden, in The Athletic: “Verdugo was the starting left fielder for the American League champion Yankees but had a subpar year, batting just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs. He’s a good defender in left field, grinds day in and day out, and is respected in the clubhouse because of the edge with which he plays.

“If the Padres aren’t able to bring back Profar, they could pivot to Verdugo. Otherwise, he might have to accept a role as a fourth outfielder somewhere. The Giants, Pirates and Diamondbacks could make a depth play for him.”