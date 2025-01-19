Yankees’ Slugger Predicted to Leave For $60.8 Million Deal From NL Team

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Verdugo is predicted to leave the Bronx and sign a hefty deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Verdugo was acquired from the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2024 MLB season and he was the team’s starting left fielder in 2024. However, after New York traded for Cody Bellinger, it likely ended any chance of Verdugo being back after he hit free agency.

Now, Drew VonScio of Newsweek believes the Philadelphia Phillies will sign Verdugo.

“The Philadelphia Phillies know their outfield could certainly use some upgrades,” VonScio wrote. “Nick Castellanos has right field locked up for the Phillies, but left field and center field are major question marks. Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas are fighting it out for the last two spots. Marsh is better served as a team’s fourth outfielder, while Kepler and Rojas both struggled in 2024. As a result, the Phillies could grab this former Yankees outfielder.”

VonScio believes Philadelphia could offer Verdugo a four-year deal to help land the slugging outfielder.

“Verdugo is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $60.8 million. This comes out to $15.2 million per year for the outfielder who will turn 29 years old in May. He would be a reasonable option for the Phillies to help contend in the National League East,” VonScio wrote.

Verdugo hit .233 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2024 with the Yankees.

Analyst Believes Verdugo Would Fit Well With Phillies

Verdugo could help add some offense to the Phillies while also playing solid defensively.

VonScio believes Verdugo would fit well in Philadelphia due to how Citizens Bank Park is constructed, and how it would help him offensively.

“Alex Verdugo hit .233 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI for the Yankees in 2024. He is primarily a left fielder, and he would instantly slot in as an upgrade over Kepler,” VonScio wrote. “His season in the Bronx didn’t necessarily go as planned, so he is looking to bounce back and gravitate more toward his numbers from 2023 (.264/.324/.461).

“One thing that would help Verdugo in Philadelphia is the dimensions of Citizens Bank Park. It is 330 feet to straightaway right field and 369 feet to the right field power alley,” VonScio added. “Right field would be 15 feet deeper with the Phillies, but the power alley would be 16 feet shorter and should help boost Verdugo’s home run numbers. Baseball Savant shows Verdugo was one of the best left fielders in all of Major League Baseball in 2024. He finished the season in the 96th percentile for arm value and the 94th percentile for arm strength.”

Verdugo would likely be the Phillies starting left fielder if he does sign a four-year deal as predicted.

Yankees Likely to Turn to Jasson Dominguez in Outfield

New York will have a much different-looking outfield in 2025.

After the Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets and likely to lose Verdugo, only Aaron Judge will remain from the 2024 team. However, the Yankees acquired Bellinger and general manager Brian Cashman expects Jasson Dominguez to have a chance to start.

“I’d like to see Dominguez get his shot now,’’ Cashman said to the media. “He’s young. He’s got to earn it and retain it.”

Dominguez appeared in 18 games in 2024 hitting .179 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs.