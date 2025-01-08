Mets Could Poach Another Yankees Outfielder in Free Agency

Former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo remains a free agent, but according to recent reports, his market is starting to heat up.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the New York Mets could steal another Yankees outfielder this winter after poaching Juan Soto. Cotillo reported that the Mets are involved in Verdugo, among other teams.

“Pirates are indeed hot after Alex Verdugo and are a team to watch there, as Robert Murray reported. Other teams like Mets, Jays involved, too,” Cotillo wrote on January 7.

Insider Links Verdugo to Pittsburgh Pirates

Verdugo’s market hasn’t been much of anything until recently, with a few teams reportedly showing interest.

Teams like the New York Mets or even the New York Yankees could use him as a depth piece. However, a reunion with the Yankees seems unlikely, barring anything drastic.

Outside of the New York Mets, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that Verdugo is drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“They are all also looking for additional offensive reinforcements, and I do know that one name of interest for them is Alex Verdugo,” Murray said on January 3. “I don’t believe anything is imminent there by any means, but he is a player that they do like.”

Playing for the Pirates for a season could help Verdugo increase his value after a career-low 83 OPS+ during the 2024 campaign for the Yankees.

Predictions Are Polarizing on Verdugo

The New York Yankees outfielder was well-liked in the clubhouse and could be an intriguing addition to a team looking to build its culture. Verdugo’s play should also be much better than it was a season ago. Defensively, he was still an above-average player, so if the bat comes to life, someone could be getting a decent player.

Predictions have been polarizing on the left-handed hitter, with many being different than the next.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a fit for the Houston Astros, a ball club looking to improve in the outfield. Verdugo joining the Astros would see him on the Yankees biggest rival, but the fit makes sense.

“The Astros are still searching for a left-handed hitting outfielder to join Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers in the starting lineup, and buying low on Alex Verdugo with a one-year contract could be the answer. A reunion with Jason Heyward to serve as the fourth outfielder also makes sense,” Reuter wrote on January 6. For a similar reason as Reuter’s, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden predicted Verdugo to sign with the San Diego Padres.

“Verdugo was the starting left fielder for the American League champion Yankees but had a subpar year, batting just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs. He’s a good defender in left field, grinds day in and day out, and is respected in the clubhouse because of the edge with which he plays. If the Padres aren’t able to bring back Profar, they could pivot to Verdugo. Otherwise, he might have to accept a role as a fourth outfielder somewhere,” Bowden wrote on January 6.

There’s a wide range of teams that could use Verdugo, and the New York Mets now join that list after Cotillo’s report.