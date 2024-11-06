Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Polarizing $9 Million Veteran

The New York Yankees have other free agents outside of Juan Soto to decide on. While those decisions will be difficult, none are near the magnitude of Soto’s pending free agency.

However, Soto’s free agency could also drastically impact others, as the Yankees might not look to spend too much money before he makes his decision. Among the players who that could impact include Alex Verdugo, who struggled a bit during his time with the Yankees after posting an 83 OPS+.

Many Yankees fans don’t want him to return to the Bronx due to his play.

Will Laws of Sports Illustrated gave them their wish in his latest prediction, predicting that Verdugo would sign with the Athletics in the offseason.

Yankees Could Replace Verdugo With Jasson Dominguez

At some point, the New York Yankees will have to make a final decision with Jasson Dominguez. The former top prospect in Major League Baseball has had a few opportunities over the past two years, but not enough to get a true feel for the type of player he is.

Allowing Verdugo to walk would give Dominguez a better chance to get consistent at-bats. Verdugo made $9.2 million in 2024 and could be looking at a bigger contract, so the Yankees prospect would be a cheaper option, too.

Adam Weinrib of FanSided believes that left field is Dominguez’s “position to lose,” which could be how the team feels.

“Though Verdugo started all October long, this is Jasson Dominguez’s position to lose next year … well, unless he can play center after Judge shifts to a vacated right,” Weinrib wrote on November 1.

“Let’s not think about that. Oddly, the collective opinion of Verdugo is far more universally positive than it was in September, but he still won’t receive a qualifying offer or a multi-year deal.”

Verdugo Wants to Return to Yankees

While Verdugo’s play didn’t excite many New York Yankees fans, he was an excellent locker room present. It wouldn’t be unfair to say he had a down campaign and will figure it out in the future, as he posted career lows in every offensive category.

The Arizona native is also an elite defensive outfielder, which is important, as the Yankees found out in Game 5 of the World Series.

Despite some reasons to bring him back, that doesn’t look likely.

Verdugo also wants to return, but he looks to be on his way out.

“As far as teammates and being with the guys, it’s been my favorite team I’ve ever played for,” Verdugo said prior to Game 5 of the World Series, according to Joe Pantorno of AMNY. “I really do enjoy it. I think there would be some stuff that, you know, maybe one day we can come back; if it’s not next year, maybe it’s another year.

“But I would like to come back and just show the type of player that I really am. I think we’ve seen it defensively, seen it at times offensively, but I’m usually a lot more consistent.”