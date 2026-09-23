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10-Year Player Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees jogs the bases after hitting home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees played two games against the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

After winning the first game by a score of 2-0, they lost (at night) by a score of 6-1.

10-Year MLB Player Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the 2026 season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a Yankees player will be a free agent this winter.

Amed Rosario (who is in his second year with the franchise) will be available to sign with any team in the league.

He had re-signed with the Yankees before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo had written (on December 13, 2025): “The Yankees and Amed Rosario are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million with another $250,000 in possible incentives, a source tells ESPN. @JackCurryYES was on it.”

Rosario is currently batting .233 with 51 hits, 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 85 games.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees bring back the 30-year-old.

There will likely be other teams with interest.

Looking At Rosario’s Career

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on August 4, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Rosario is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

In 2019, Rosario batted .287 with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 157 games for the Mets.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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10-Year Player Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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