Analyst Calls for Yankees to Aquire All-Star Closer to Replace Willims

The New York Yankees could be in the market for a new closer as the acquisition of Devin Williams hasn’t worked out.

Williams was removed from the closer’s role for the time being, but could take over the role again soon. However, MLB analyst Hunter Mulholland of Newsweek believes the Yankees should look to acquire Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller.

“Mason Miller, who had been rumored to be on the block in the offseason, could be the answer to the Yankees’ question in the ninth inning…,” Mullholland wrote. “Miller saved 28 games for the Athletics last season, and with the A’s flirting with .500 out of the gates, the big right-hander could be on the block again. Miller has closed out eight games for the A’s this season and is looking to earn a large extension this offseason.

“The Yankees should be in the running for his services because you can never have too many steady relief arms,” Mulholland added. “Miller is entering his arbitration years. As one of the league’s best bullpen arms, he will be demanding a big payday if the A’s do not get ahead in the contract extension talks during this season. The Athletics have a history of letting go of their big names before their payday. Miller fits the bill perfectly.”

As Muhlholland wrote, the Athletics could look to trade Miller before they have to pay him big money. The Yankees would have no problems paying him even though he’s just entering his arbitration years.

Miller has appeared in 10 games with a 1.80 ERA and is 8-for-8 on saves. Miller was an All-Star in 2024.

Yankees Remove Williams as Closer

New York made a big move to acquire Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason to be their closer.

However, Williams has struggled as he’s gone 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA and has blown a save. Yet, he has struggled, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they needed to make a change. But, Boone has full confidence Williams will get back on track.

“He still has everything to be great,” Boone said. “He is in the prime of his career. And, he is just going through it a little bit, and it happens. As I tell my players all the time, ‘You make a career just long enough, you are going to face some challenging moments. You are going to face some adversity along the way.’

“The good news for Devin is he has everything to get through this and come out better from the other side,” Boone added. “That’s my expectation. Right now, it’s best for everyone to pull him out of that role. And, try to start building some good rhythm, confidence and momentum. I fully expect him to be a central figure for us moving forward.”

Williams is a two-time All-Star.

Athletics Could Shop Miller

Miller is one of the best closers in baseball, but was mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline.

Yet, the Athletics opted not to move him and even held onto him in the offseason. With his name coming up in trade rumors, one league executive told MLB.com he thinks the A’s should trade the closer.

“The return would be massive,” an American League executive said last summer. “You could potentially backfill your system with some solid talent. There is health risk there for any team acquiring him – and therefore risk to hold him long-term. Without contending anytime soon, I think they shop but might not sell.”

Miller is under team control for five more seasons.