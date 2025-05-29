Analyst: Yankees Could Part Ways With $90M Star Once Stanton is Back

The New York Yankees could soon be getting a boost to the lineup with the return of Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton began spring training injured and has yet to play a game as he’s on the IL with an elbow injury. As he’s getting closer to a return, MLB analyst Andrew Wright of Newsweek believes the Yankees could part ways with veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu once Stanton is back in the lineup.

“LeMahieu recently returned from the injured list and has not done very many productive things on the field since his return,” Wright wrote… “If he is not able to turn things around prior to Stanton’s return, the Yankees may finally pull the plug and send LeMahieu on his way out of town after seven seasons with the team.”

LeMahieu is in the fifth year of his six-year, $90 million deal with the Yankees. Although it would be costly to move on from him, LeMahieu has struggled to perform and has been injured throughout his tenure.

LeMahieu also could be replaced in the infield by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswald Peraza, while Stanton’s bat would be much better.

LeMahieu is hitting .184 with 1 home run and 3 RBIs in 38 at-bats. The infielder is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Yankees GM Provides Update on Stanton

Stanton has been recovering from his injuries, but is getting closer to a return.

The slugger had tendinitis in both elbows, and the hope was that he would return in the summer. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he’s getting close to live BP and a live rehab assignment.

Stanton would give the Yankees a much-needed boost to the lineup. Last season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. But, in the playoffs, he hit .273 with 7 home runs and 16 RBIs. He was a key reason why the Yankees made the World Series.

Stanton is in the midst of his 13-year, $325 million deal.

Boone Was Hopeful LeMahieu Could Hit for the Yankees

LeMahieu returned from a calf injury in the middle of May, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone had confidence in him.

Despite being hurt, Boone thought LeMahieu could come in and hit right away for the Yankees.

“DJ LeMahieu could fall out of bed and hit,” Boone said. “I think the biggest thing that’s tripped him up over the years is the nagging, different injuries that have popped up and slowed him… As long as he’s healthy. I won’t be surprised with anything he brings to the table.”

Although Boone had confidence in LeMahieu, he has struggled to hit, and the Yankees could look to move on from him. In his last seven games, LeMahieu is hitting .130 in 23 at-bats with 7 strikeouts.