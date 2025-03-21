Analyst Links Yankees to Trading for All-Star Pitcher in Intriguing Deal

The New York Yankees have a need in their rotation and one MLB analyst linked them to trading for an All-Star pitcher.

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of Newsweek believes the Yankees should look to try and trade for Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“But it wouldn’t be crazy to think the Dodgers could explore the idea of trading Gonsolin when he returns from injury. And the Yankees would be the perfect landing spot,” Pressnell wrote. “New York would need to part ways with quality prospects in order to land the righty. But it’s the kind of deal that could work out for both teams. If New York ships a package centered around Everson Pereira to the Dodgers in exchange for Gonsolin, both teams would get better.

“Pereira would join the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, as he looks to work his way past James Outman and into Los Angeles’ outfield. Gonsolin would slot right into the Yankees’ rotation. (He would) give the team a chance to compete with Cole and company on the sideline,” Pressnell added.

The Dodgers have eight big league starters so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Los Angeles looks to trade one. Gonsolin, who was an All-Star in 2022 is a logical candidate to be traded. And, the return of Perreira and another prospect would likely get it done.

Gonsolin is set to earn $5.4 million in 2025 and is under team control for the 2026 season as well. He missed all of 2024 due to injuries, in 2023, he went 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts.

Yankees GM Looking to Add Another Pitcher

New York has a need in their rotation after losing Gerrit Cole for the season and reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is also injured.

With the Yankees having two of their top starters out, general manager Brian Cashman will explore what is available in free agency or trade. However, Cashman admits it is hard to pull off a move at this time.

“We’ll just evaluate what’s available, and this time of year, very little is available,” Cashman said. Normally, the more significant opportunities don’t exist until the Trade Deadline. When we’ve had these conversations many a time over. You hope you can withstand injuries and avoid injuries early from Spring Training up through the Draft, because going outside the organization is just that much more difficult to do. So we’ll rely on what we have. And, we’ll explore what is limited available in the marketplace.”

The Yankees rotation is expected to feature Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and Carlos Carrasco.

New York will open its 2025 MLB season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gonsolin Begins Season on IL

Gonsolin was in competition for the fifth starter spot in spring training for the Dodgers. However, he suffered an injury which ruled him out of the spot.

“As far as the fifth starter, I think it’s Dustin,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said to Dodgers Territory. “He’s pitched well getting back, Tony with the little hiccup just not being able to build up. I think Dustin makes a lot of sense.”

Gonsolin suffered a back injury while lifting weights. Due to the injury, the right-hander began the 2025 MLB season on the IL.