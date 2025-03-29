Analyst Predicts Yankees Trade Starting Infielder to Bolster Offense

The New York Yankees never addressed their third base need this offseason, and one analyst expects them to make a move this season.

The Yankees’ Opening Day starting third baseman was Oswaldo Cabrera. But, MLB analyst Rucker Harigney of FanSided predicts he will be dealt by the deadline. Haringey believes Cabrera will be part of a trade package to bring in a better third baseman.

“One look at the Yankees’ depth chart makes it obvious that third base is the weakest spot amongst the team’s players. Oswaldo Cabrera started at the hot corner on Opening Day,” Harigney wrote. “In a perfect world, Cashman could acquire a star third baseman that would permit Cabrera to slide back into his natural role as an outstanding bench option.

“The problem with that plan is that the Yankees will need to offload Major League-ready talent in a deal to acquire such an upgrade,” Haringey added. “It’s easy to envision a scenario where Cabrera is a key piece of any team’s return in a deal for a superior third base option. That’s why his days in the Bronx are numbered.”

Haringey believes Cabrera is best suited as a utility bench player, not a starting third baseman. With the Yankees having World Series aspirations, improving third base is a must.

Yankees Manager Praises Cabrera’s Defense

After being named the Yankees’ Opening Day third baseman, manager Aaron Boone heaped praise on him.

Boone praised Cabrera’s defense and his ability to make plays. However, Boone says Cabrera needs to be better at the plate to make more of an impact.

“He’s a good player, he’s obviously a really good defender,” Boone said of Cabrera. “It’s finding that next level of consistency at the plate to earn more and more reps over there, more and more regular playing time. We’ve seen flashes of that throughout his career. We’ve seen flashes of that in spring training.

“It really comes down to continuing to do a better job of really controlling the strike zone to another level. If he does that, confident he’ll be a productive player for us, especially in and around the bottom of the order,” Boone added.

Despite Cabrera not being a star hitter, Boone believes New York is in a good spot at third base. Pablo Reyes is the backup third baseman and adds some versatility to the lineup.

“I think we’ll be all right,” Boone said.

New York Deploying Unique Leadoff Hitter

The Yankees started Opening Day off with catcher Austin Wells batting leadoff.

It was a unique choice to have Wells bat leadoff, but Boone felt confident with his choice.

“Why doesn’t it make sense, other than he’s a catcher and he’s not fast?” Boone said. “I think he’s going to hit for power. But, I think he’s going to control the strike zone and get on base too. We don’t have that smack-you-in-the-face leadoff hitter right now. I think it makes a lot of sense up there.”

Wells ended up hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the season, propelling the Yankees to an Opening Day victory.