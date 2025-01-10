Analyst Calls For Yankees to Trade For Surpising Infield Target From NL Team

The New York Yankees have been searching for an infielder and one analyst believes the team should trade for a surprising player.

The Yankees have been linked to several free agents and trade targets, but MLB analyst Thomas Carannante of FanSided believes New York should trade for Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals.

“According to Cardinals insider John Denton, the team was unable to reach agreements on a long-term extension or 2025 arbitration salary for utility man Brendan Donovan on Thursday,” Carannante wrote. “If there’s continued friction between the two parties, Brian Cashman needs to pick up the phone to see if there’s a way for New York to capitalize.”

Donovan would be a good fit to start at second base while also being able to play in the outfield. He plays well defensively, and on offense, he hit .278 with 14 home runs and 73 RBIs so he’d be a good bottom-of-the-order bat for the Cardinals.

However, Carannate isn’t sure if St. Louis will want to trade Donovan.

“On the one hand, the Cards may not be inclined to trade Donovan due to his inherent value. And, the fact he’s not a burden on the payroll,” Carannante wrote. “Then again, they’re not getting value for Arenado. So, perhaps Donovan, who only has three years of control left and is entering his age-28 season, might be a worthwhile trade piece that can fetch them a good return without mortgaging part of their future.”

Analyst Explains Donovan’s Fit With Yankees

If the Yankees can trade for Donovan it would bolster New York’s roster, however, his exact fit is to be seen.

Carannante believes Donovan’s ability to play multiple positions will help the Yankees. But, the analyst believes Donovan would make the Yankees lineup better than the current option New York has.

“How it helps the Yankees? Well, it’s of course an imperfect situation. Donovan would likely slot into second base for 2025, leaving Jazz Chisholm at third,” Carannante wrote. “The Yankees can then work out some sort of system with Donovan, Chisholm, Oswaldo Cabrera and Jasson Dominguez. Donovan can play second, third and left, as can Cabrera. Chisholm can play second, third and center field. Dominguez can play left field and center field. And they’re all supposed to be above-average defenders.

“That’s a much better plan than roving a bunch of below-average defenisve players around the field, right? Such a trade would make the Yankees younger, more athletic, and more versatile. Something to consider as the remaining options dwindle and become less inspiring by the hour,” Carannante added.

Donovan won the Gold Glove Award in 2022.

Cardinals Weren’t Interested in Extension With Donovan

Donovan will go to arbitration as he failed to reach an agreement with the Cardinals before the deadline.

However, MLB.com Cardinals reporter John Denton reported on January 9 that the team didn’t try to sign Donovan to an extension before the deadline.

“#STLCards and Brendan Donovan failed to reach a contract agreement before today’s deadline, a source told MLB.com. The sides could be headed to an arbitration hearing in late Jan. Shockingly, the Cards had little interest in signing Donovan to a multi-year deal, a source said,” Denton wrote on X.

Donovan was a key member of the Cardinals roster in 2024.