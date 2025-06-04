Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade For $120M Star Infielder From Archrival

The New York Yankees have a clear need at third base, and one analyst believes they should make a trade with their archrival, the Boston Red Sox.

MLB analyst Aaliyan Mohammed of Newsweek calls for the Yankees to trade for Alex Bregman to bolster their offense. Bregman would be the Yankees’ starting third baseman while he would also give New York a middle-of-the-order bat.

“Bregman would be able to slot in as the everyday third baseman, allowing Chisholm to play second base, where he started the season,” Mohammed wrote. “He would be a clear upgrade for their infield and will likely end up being a rental.

“Even if Bregman does not opt out, his payroll is just $25 million for this season, as his deal has $60 million in deferred money,” Mohammed added. “Adding him as a rental would cost the Yankees a lot of prospect capital as is. But adding him from the Red Sox would cost them even more. However, it is a price the Yankees may be willing to pay in order to maximize their chance at a World Series this year.”

The MLB analyst believes the Red Sox may have to realize Bregman could opt out and walk away with nothing this offseason. So, despite the Yankees being their archrival, New York had a deep prospect pool that could make them a logical trade partner for Bregman.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox this offseason, but he has an opt-out after this season. To begin the season, Bregman is hitting .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Yankees Have Clear Need at Third Base

Entering spring training, the biggest need for the Yankees was third base, and that remains the case.

Oswaldo Cabrera was the starting third baseman, but he suffered a season-ending injury. The Yankees have used DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner, while Chisholm could soon be shifted to third.

However, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone isn’t 100 percent committed to Chisholm shifting to third.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “I want him to work over there this week in his games over there. We’ll keep that flexibility and make a decision one way or the other.”

Regardless of whether Chisholm shifts to third base or not, the Yankees need to add another third baseman, and Bregman would be atop their list. Not only would he be a good hitter, but his fielding is also stellar, which would help some of the Yankees’ defensive issues.

Insider Names Bregman a Trade Candidate

Boston has struggled this season and could be sellers at the deadline.

The Red Sox have already been linked to trading star outfielder Jarren Duran. Now, MLB insider Matt Snyder of CBS Sports named Bregman as a trade candidate.

“I think the biggest and most intriguing name is Alex Bregman,” Snyder wrote. “He just went through a lengthy free agency before landing with the Red Sox on a creative three-year deal. But it has an opt-out clause after this season. He’s injured right now. But prior to that was having his best season in years, perhaps even since he finished second in MVP voting in 2019 (that’s what things like batting average, OPS+ and WAR say). If things continue on this path, Bregman could well be the big name this trade season.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star as well as a one-time Gold Glove Award winner and one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.