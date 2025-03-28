Analyst Urges Yankees to Move on From $325 Million Slugger After Season

The New York Yankees saw Juan Soto leave this offseason, and now one analyst thinks they should part ways with another star this offseason.

MLB analyst Rucky Haringey of FanSided believes the Yankees should look to trade slugger Giancarlo Stanton this offseason. The analyst believes the time is now for New York to move on from him and start fresh.

“At some point, Yankees brass is going to become completely fed up with Giancarlo Stanton’s inability to stay healthy for any meaningful stretch of time. Missing the start of this season with injuries to both elbows should be the last straw for Cashman,” Haringey wrote.

“The challenge with parting ways with Stanton is his albatross of a contract. The cash owed to the slugging designated hitter does drop dramatically before the start of the 2026 campaign. That makes this offseason the ideal time to part with Stanton without needing to attach too much prospect capital to him in a trade,” Harigney added.

Stanton is owed $32 million this season and still has four years left on his 13-year $325 million deal, including a team option in 2028. Despite Stanton still having years left on his deal, Haringey thinks the Yankees should look to move him and get off his contract.

“Some fans in New York might not like the idea of giving up on a player with this much upside. But the idea of Stanton is far better than his reality. It’s time for the Yankees to suck it up and part ways with the enigmatic slugger,” Haringey concluded.

Stanton Dealing With Multiple Injuries

A key reason why Harigney thinks the Yankees should move on from Stanton is due to his injuries.

The slugger arrived at spring training with injuries to both of his elbows. He then had a calf injury, and there is some concern that he won’t play a game this season.

“The veteran DH, dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, is just over three weeks removed from his third round of PRP injections,” New York Post insider Greg Joyce wrote. “Indications are the shots have helped to an extent. But have not been a cure-all. Stanton has not resumed baseball activities and remains out indefinitely. He was headed back to New York with the team on Tuesday and will continue his treatment there.”

Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. In the playoffs, he hit .273 with 7 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Yankees GM Not Ruling Out Surgery for Stanton

Stanton is trying to rehab his elbow injuries, but he may need to go under the knife.

Yankees general manager Brian Cahsman said surgery isn’t being ruled out but will be a last resort for the slugger.

“It’d be a last resort… I can’t rule out a surgery. But, I know it’s not recommended on the front end of this thing,” Cashman said to the media on March 6. “But obviously if you have a number of different failed attempts, then you start looking at different ways of intervention.”

Stanton began the MLB season on the 10-day IL.