Analyst Urges Yankees to Sign Veteran Reliever in ‘Bargain’ Move

The New York Yankees acquired Devin Williams to be the team’s closer, but one analyst believes the team shouldn’t be done shoring up the bullpen.

MLB analyst Rucker Haringey of FanSided believes the Yankees still have some holes to fill, including a left-handed reliever. One move Haringey believes the Yankees need to make is signing Andrew Chafin in free agency.

With Chafin still on the open market, he likely won’t get a major deal as Harigney writes.

The left-handed reliever spent last season with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. He pitched in 62 games going 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA. He’s appeared in 601 career games and has been a full-time reliever outside of three starts in 2014.

Yankees Have Shown Interest in Chafin

New York has been looking to further solidify its bullpen and Chafin has been one name mentioned as a possibility.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported back on January 7 that the Yankees have shown interest in Chafin and even spoke to him about a potential deal.

“The Yankees – who pounced quickly after Juan Soto turned down their $760 million offer by signing Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, trading for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt – now are seeking a left-handed reliever and an infielder,” Nightengale wrote.

“They are actively trying to deal starter Marcus Stroman and clear his $18 million salary. They have had talks with free-agent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin and infielder Brendan Rodgers,” Nightengale added. “The best news for the Yankees is that the AL has gotten weaker this winter. With the National League teams outspending the AL by nearly $900 million.”

Chafin would help replace the void of Tim Hill in the Yankees’ bullpen who’s still a free agent.

Williams Eager to be New York’s Closer

New York will have a new closer in 2025 as Williams will look to lock down games for the Yankees.

Williams was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers and he’s excited to be the Yankees closer and etch his name in the team’s history.

“I’m excited for it,” Williams said. “They obviously have a long history; Mariano, Aroldis (Chapman), they’ve been the best of the best. I’m just trying to add my name to that list, hopefully. I think it’ll be good for me. I’m someone who thrives off the energy. When I can feed off the fans, that’s always a good thing for me.”

Williams went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 22 games in 2024.