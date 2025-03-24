Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade for $70 Million All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees have been looking to add an infielder and one analyst believes they should trade for an All-Star infielder.

MLB analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes the Yankees should look to try and trade for Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies. McMahon is a third baseman, which is a position of need for the Yankees, which is why Rotman thinks it’s a logical fit.

“There are two things that the Yankees could really use right now – a third baseman, and some added thump (especially now, with Giancarlo Stanton sidelined.) Ryan McMahon offers both of those things, and he’s also in the fourth year of a team-friendly six-year, $70 million extension he inked ahead of the 2022 campaign…” Rotman wrote.

“He does benefit from playing half the time at Coors Field, but Yankee Stadium is very hitter-friendly for left-handed sluggers like McMahon,” Rotman added. “There’s reason to believe he’d do well in pinstripes, and when surrounded by more talented players, he might unlock another level to his game at the dish.”

McMahon was an All-Star in 2024 and hit .242 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs with the Rockies last season. He would add some offense to the Yankees lineup, as well as fill a position of need at third base.

McMahon Would be a Defensive Upgrade for the Yankees

Along with being a good enough hitter, McMahon is also a great defensive third baseman.

After losing Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees appeared to change their philosophy to defense and pitching. McMahon is a star fielder at third and would be a major upgrade on New York’s third base defense.

“McMahon isn’t a star offensively, but he has 20+ home run power, which is valuable by itself. Where he really shines, though, is on the defensive side of the ball,” Rotman wrote. “McMahon has accumulated 37 outs above average since the start of the 2021 season, which ranks only behind Nolan Arenado and Ke’Bryan Hayes among all third basemen…

“The Yankees have made an effort to improve defensively, and adding McMahon will do that. They’ve also attempted to lengthen their lineup with Juan Soto departing – McMahon would help with that as well,” Rotman added. “If the Rockies are willing to trade him, which they should be considering McMahon is 30 years old and won’t be with the organization when they’re ready to compete, the Yankees and other contenders in need of a boost at third base should be all over this.”

Currently, New York is projected to start Oswaldo Cabrera at third base on Opening Day.

Yankees Looking to Add an Infielder

New York didn’t add an infielder in the offseason which was a bit of a surprise.

Yet, ahead of Opening Day, New York Post insider Joel Sherman reports the Yankees are looking to acquire an infielder.

“Both New York teams continue to try to find a righty-hitting bat as spring training nears conclusion, with the Mets emphasizing an infielder and the Yankees looking for an infielder and/or corner outfielder,” Sherman wrote.

The Yankees will open its 2025 MLB season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.