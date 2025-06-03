Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade for All-Star Closer to Replace Luke Weaver

The New York Yankees were already in the market for pitching help, and now that could be put on the front runner.

The Yankees have had some key injuries to the rotation, which had many thinking New York would make a move for a starter. However, Yankees’ closer Luke Weaver suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks. That could force New York to make a trade.

MLB analyst Zach Kaplan of Athlon Sports urges the Yankees to acquire Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals to replace Weaver.

“Closer Luke Weaver was announced to be going on the injured list with a hamstring strain suffered over the weekend, an injury that could sideline him for several weeks,” Kaplan wrote. “In the wake of this, the Yankees know who they need to call….

“Despite being the closer for the surprisingly competitive Cardinals, Helsley could be made available due to his upcoming free agency,” Kaplan added. “St. Louis clearly values their star, who has pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA in four straight seasons. But his price tag could ultimately prove too costly. The Yankees have the kind of prospect haul to acquire Helsley.”

Helsley is earning $8.2 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the season, which is why it likely wouldn’t cost a ton. But the Yankees do have several top prospects they could part ways with to acquire the star closer.

Helsly was an All-Star in 2022 and 2024. This season, he’s 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 games, including being 13-for-15 on saves.

Yankees Hoping Weaver Injury Isn’t Too Serious

New York traded for Devin Williams to be their closer this season, but he struggled and lost the job to Weaver.

Weaver has been dominant as the closer, but he suffered a hamstring injury that will put him on the injured list. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hopeful the injury isn’t too serious.

“He felt something when he had finished warming up. And then when he went to stretch, he felt something in the middle of his hammy,” Boone said. “So we had to make a switch on the fly there. We’re hoping it’s not too serious.”

Weaver is 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA in 24 games, including going 8-for-9 on saves. With Weaver injured, Boone isn’t sure who will be the Yankees’ closer.

“We’ll see what we have when we get home,” Boone said.

Yankees GM Says Team Needs Pitching

New York is atop the AL East and will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Ahead of the deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it clear the team will look to add pitching.

“Always pitching, pitching, pitching, whether that’s adding to the rotation or adding to the bullpen,” Cashman said when asked about possible additions before the trade deadline.

The Yankees lost ace Gerrit Cole to Tommy John surgery before the season. Reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is still injured. Those two being out shows the need to add to their rotation.

But, with Williams struggling and Weaver now injured, the Yankees have a clear need for a star closer.