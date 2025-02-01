Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade For All-Star ‘Versatile’ Infielder

The New York Yankees likely need to add another infielder to play either second or third base and one analyst calls for them to trade for an All-Star.

Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate and Ryan Garcia of EmpireSportsMedia believes the Yankees should trade for him.

“There’s a limited pool of infielders who are known to be available on the trade market and can help the Yankees. But one name stands out to me as a strong fit,” Garcia wrote. “Willi Castro has been reported to be available by the Twins, who have yet to do much this offseason. If they decide to move off of the 27-year-old, the Yankees would be a great fit…

“Mark Leiter Jr. or another reliever on the roster could appeal to Minnesota. Triggering them to make this deal and use their surplus of internal infield options to fill out his spot on the roster,” Garcia added. “Both teams match up well with each other. The Yankees have a need in the infield, and Willi Castro is well-rounded enough to be a good one-year solution to their problems.”

Castro was an All-Star in 2024 and is owed $6.4 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026.

Garcia calls him a ‘versatile’ infielder who can play multiple positions. With the Twins in 2024, he hit .247 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Analyst Explains How Castro Fits With Yankees

If New York trades for Castro as Garcia urges them to, he will likely play third base.

Castro is a good infielder and Garcia believes New York should want to improve its defense.

“Spending most of his career at second base and shortstop, a shift to third base where he has 458 innings played and +2 OAA might be perfect for his skill set as an infielder who can handle making throws from the hot corner,” Garcia wrote. “Good defense, specifically at third base, is a big deal. Considering it would move Jazz Chisholm back to second base. It just makes sense to try and build a strong defense. (Especially), if you’re going to experience a drop-off in offensive production.”

Along with being a good defense, Castro’s bat is good enough for the bottom-of-the-order. But, he is fast and can add a threat to the basepaths, which is what New York needs.

“This past season Willi Castro only stole 14 bases. And, was caught nine times. (He) had a negative BsR as a result of those baserunning blunders,” Garcia added. “The year prior, Castro took full advantage of the new baserunning rules and swiped 33 bases in just 38 attempts. Being one of the best baserunners in the sport. If he’s somewhere in between the dominant baserunning season he had in 2023 and the below-average one he had in 2024, then he’s going to be a fine weapon for a Yankees’ offense. Which will have to rely on their legs a lot more to generate offense.”

Castro has been in the MLB since 2019.

New York Believes They’re A Better Team

Despite the Yankees losing Juan Soto, the team believes they are a better team.

The Yankees have been active in the offseason adding Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt which has them feeling like they are better.

“Some people may disagree with me. But, some people will agree with me. I think we have a better team right now than we did a year ago today,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told the YES Network.

New York has the third-best odds of winning the World Series at +850.