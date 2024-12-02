Analyst Calls For Yankees to Sign Gold Glover to Replace Gleyber Torres

The New York Yankees could have a vacancy at second base as Gleyber Torres remains a free agent.

MLB analyst Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated believes the Yankees should sign former third overall pick and Gold Glover winner Brendan Rodgers to fill the hole. Rodgers was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies making him a free agent.

“One name that is now a free agent is infielder Brendan Rodgers, who was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies last week,” Ragazzo wrote. “Rodgers is coming off a season with the Rockies, where he slashed .267/.314/.407 with a .721 OPS, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 135 games. For his career, the righty swinger has an OPS of .725 since debuting back in 2019.

“Although he has graded as a negative defender the past two seasons at second base, Rodgers won a Gold Glove Award back in 2022 where he had an impressive 22 defensive runs saved,” Ragazzo added. “Rodgers is 28-years-old and it’s possible that the Yankees could unlock some of his potential by placing him in their high-powered lineup.”

Although Rodgers’ isn’t the Gold Glover defender he once was, perhaps he can find some more success in New York.

His bat is also good enough to be at the bottom of the lineup and add some contact hitting to get on base for the top of the order.

Analyst Believes Rodgers Could be a Stopgap for Yankees

Rodgers likely wouldn’t be the Yankees’ second baseman of the future, he could be a one or two-year option for New York.

The Yankees have Caleb Durbin in the minors who’s likely a year or two away. With that, Ragazzo believes Rodgers is worth a one-year deal to be a stopgap for him.

If Rodgers can find his bat and glove with the Yankees, it would be a massive signing for New York. But, if he doesn’t, the team could easily cut ties with him. As, the deal would be a low-cost signing with plenty of upside.

Insider: Yankees Could Bring Back Torres

Despite Torres being a free agent, he still could re-sign with the Yankees.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported earlier in November that New York isn’t shutting the door on him returning.

“The Yankees are letting Gleyber Torres look around but could consider him later depending on what he finds,” Heyman wrote.

Torres, meanwhile, also wasn’t ruling out a return to the Yankees.

“I’ve played here since 2018. I’ve got family here,” Torres said. “I know everybody in the organization. But at the end of the day, it’s a business and I can’t control that. Let’s see what it’s gonna be the next few months.”

Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. In his MLB career, he’s hit .265 with 138 home runs and 441 RBIs.