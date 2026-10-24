New York Yankees Suddenly Urged to Trade for 2X All-Star in Bold Move

The New York Yankees will be a very intriguing team to watch during this offseason. After another disappointing postseason, New York should be looking to strengthen their roster this offseason.

One area that the Yankees could look to improve is their bullpen. This is especially so if they are unable to successfully re-sign David Bednar.

Due to this, they are now being urged to trade for a two-time All-Star pending free agent this offseason in what would be a fascinating move.

New York Yankees Urged to Trade for 2X All-Star

In a recent article for SI.com, Joe Najarian urged the Yankees to sign Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz this offseason.

“There’s no guarantee that Andrés Muñoz is available, as he has club options with the Mariners for both 2027 and 2028; the 2027 option is $9 million. But given that the 27-year-old endured a down year, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Seattle moves on from him,” Najarian wrote. “In that case, the Yankees should absolutely take a flier on Muñoz, who complements a triple-digit fastball with a disgusting slider.”

With the Yankees needing bullpen help, it is understandable that they are being connected to Munoz. If they acquired him, he would have the potential to improve their bullpen nicely.

Munoz is coming off a down season, though. In 61 games this campaign with the Mariners, he had a 5-6 record, a 4.24 ERA, and 89 strikeouts. Yet, this was after the two-time All-Star had a 1.73 ERA in 64 games in 2025 and a 2.12 ERA in 60 games in 2024. Thus, he would be a prime bounce-back candidate to watch if New York acquired him.

Should the Yankees Make This Trade?

Even if the Yankees successfully re-sign Bednar, Munoz is a pitcher they should consider trading for. Yes, it would be a bold move since Munoz just had a tough year. However, his past success is too hard to ignore, and he could bounce back in a big way next season.

If the Yankees acquired Munoz and he regained his top form, he would be a massive addition to their roster. From 2022 to 2025, he had an ERA under 3.00. Thus, he has shown that he can be a major difference-maker when pitching at his best.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees can strike a deal for Munoz. He would be an intriguing pitcher for them to add to their roster.