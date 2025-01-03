Yankees Agree to Contract to Bring Back ‘Bronx Legend’ Infielder

For a brief time in the 2021 season, Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez was one of the feel-good stories of the team, maybe one of the best feel-good stories in the franchise’s long history. Because while plenty of kids over the decades have dreamed of growing up and playing for the Yankees, Velazquez actually grew up in the Bronx and dreamed of playing for the Yankees.

When he was brought up by the Pinstripes in August 2021, it was not his MLB debut—he’d already played for Tampa, Cleveland and Baltimore—but his time for the Yankees was special because he grew up 30 minutes from Yankees Stadium and actually stayed with his parents during that stint. He batted just .224 but had a hot streak in place of since-departed Gleyber Torres that captured attention among Yankees fans.

Bronx-born comedian Desus Nice was excited enough that when Velazquez (whose nickname is “Squid”) was brought up, he wrote on Twitter/X, “Shout out bronx legend @squid718.”

Velazquez spent two years with the Angels in 2022 and 2023, but was in Triple-A Gwinnett for the Braves’ system last year, without appearing in the big leagues. On Friday, Velazquez made a big return, signing once again with the Yankees, though on a minor-league contract this time.

Yankees Inviting Andrew Velazquez to Spring Training

Wrote Jack Curry of YES: “Squid’s game has returned. Andrew Velazquez has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees. It includes an invite to spring training. The Bronx born infielder played for the Yanks in 2021.”

For the Yankees, Velazquez is a nice depth piece in an infield that is still short on answers. While Paul Goldschmidt was added to fill the team’s first-base hole, Torres has now departed to the Tigers and the Yankees have a hole at either third or second base. Jazz Chisholm, a more natural second baseman, played third for the Yankees after he was brought in at the trade deadline, and is likely to back to second in 2025.

The Yankees have been linked to available third baseman all winter, but more and more, it appears the team could be willing to give DJ LeMahieu a chance to win back the job after a miserable 2024 season in which he batted just .204 in 67 games.

Velazquez has experience primarily as a shortstop, but also has played second base, third base and the outfield.