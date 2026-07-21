6-Year New York Yankees Player Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 8-5.

6-Year New York Yankees Player Gets Bad News

Also on Monday, a former Yankees player got placed on the injured list.

The San Diego Padres wrote: “We have recalled C Rodolfo Durán from Triple-A El Paso and placed INF/DH Miguel Andujar on the 10-Day IL with right wrist fracture.”

Andujar is in the middle of his first season playing for San Diego.

He is currently batting .259 with 62 hits, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 74 games.

Looking At Andujar

Andujar had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In 2018, the 31-year-old batted .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 149 games.

During the 2022 season, Andujar was acquired by the Pirates off waivers.

Following the Pirates, Andujar had stints with the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Padres this season.

Over 541 games (and ten seasons), Andujar is batting .279 with 536 hits, 58 home runs, 245 RBIs, 221 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Padres Right Now

The Padres are currently in the middle of a series with the Atlanta Braves in Georgia.

After losing 3-2 on Monday, they dropped to 49-51 in 100 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League West.