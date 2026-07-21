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6-Year New York Yankees Player Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after he was out against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 8-5.

6-Year New York Yankees Player Gets Bad News

GettyMiguel Andujar #41 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning at Petco Park on July 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

Also on Monday, a former Yankees player got placed on the injured list.

The San Diego Padres wrote: “We have recalled C Rodolfo Durán from Triple-A El Paso and placed INF/DH Miguel Andujar on the 10-Day IL with right wrist fracture.”

Andujar is in the middle of his first season playing for San Diego.

He is currently batting .259 with 62 hits, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 74 games.

Looking At Andujar

GettyMiguel Andujar of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andujar had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In 2018, the 31-year-old batted .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 149 games.

During the 2022 season, Andujar was acquired by the Pirates off waivers.

GettyMiguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining out to end the top of the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 13, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the Pirates, Andujar had stints with the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Padres this season.

Over 541 games (and ten seasons), Andujar is batting .279 with 536 hits, 58 home runs, 245 RBIs, 221 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he runs the bases after his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres waits to see if a play will be challenged in which he was called out at third base on an attempted base steal during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Padres are currently in the middle of a series with the Atlanta Braves in Georgia.

After losing 3-2 on Monday, they dropped to 49-51 in 100 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League West.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Yankees Player Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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