New York Yankees Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Diamondbacks Series

BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Ahead of Friday night’s game, the Yankees quietly announced two roster moves.
New York Yankees Quietly Announce 2 Roster Decisions Before Arizona Diamondbacks Game
The Yankees transferred two players to the development list on Thursday.
From MiLB.com:
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders transferred RHP Danny Watson to the Development List.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders transferred C Edinson Duran to the Development List.
The Yankees selected Watson in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 453 overall) out of Virginia Commonwealth.
Watson, 25, has spent the entire season at Triple-A. He has a 4.99 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 59 strikeouts over 52 1/3 innings for the RailRiders.
Watson spent his first two professional seasons (2022 and 2023) in Single-A. He spent the 2023 season between High-A and Double-A, and the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Double-A.
The right-hander has a career ERA of 4.06 with 292 strikeouts over 270 1/3 innings.
Duran signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on May 31, 2021. He is from Venezuela.
Duran has appeared in just six games with the RailRiders this year. He appeared in just seven games last year.
Since making his professional debut in 2021, Duran has appeared in only 131 minor-league games.
Duran has a career slash line of .278/.370/.466 with 11 home runs and 68 RBI.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Twins won the series finale after the Yankees won the first two games of the series.
New York is the first AL Wild Card team with an 88-64 record. The club has already clinched a postseason berth.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees quietly announced two roster moves before their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Diamondbacks Series