New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves Within Organization

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros are back in action for the final game of their series in the Bronx.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced roster moves at the Minor League level.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote: “The New York Yankees have announced the following roster move impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. 🔹RHP Luis Velasquez received from Double-A Somerset Patriots. Velasquez will wear #17. 🔹RHP Thomas Balboni, Jr. placed on the 7-day Injured List.”

Looking At Velasquez

Velasquez has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2019.

He has gone 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 games at the Double-A this season.

Looking At Balboni, Jr

Balboni was picked in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He has gone 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 games for Hudson Valley this season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into Thursday’s matchup as the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-29 in 63 games at home).

Right now, the Yankees are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following the Astros, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Friday night.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-60 record in 133 games.

They have the day off on Thursday following a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

On the road, the Red Sox are 39-28 in 67 games.