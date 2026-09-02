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New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves Within Organization

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in action against the Los Angeles Angels.

They are coming off a 7-3 victory on Tuesday night, which tied up the series at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced two roster moves at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Chris Veach – Transferred Somerset to Hudson Valley 🔹Luis Durango – Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List”

Looking At Durango

Looking At Veach

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves Within Organization

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