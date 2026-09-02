New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves Within Organization

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in action against the Los Angeles Angels.

They are coming off a 7-3 victory on Tuesday night, which tied up the series at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced two roster moves at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Chris Veach – Transferred Somerset to Hudson Valley 🔹Luis Durango – Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List”

Looking At Durango

Looking At Veach