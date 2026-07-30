New York Yankees Announce Concerning Aaron Judge Update During White Sox Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the third game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Yankees Announce Concerning Aaron Judge Update

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP has been out since May 31.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest on Judge.

Via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic: “Yankees have not determined when Aaron Judge (stress fracture right first rib) will be examined again by doctors, Boone said.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to the update:

@tosprov: “They are most likely waiting until after the trade deadline to give everyone the bad news. He’s done this year.”

@ChrisCoop_: “I expect us to know more after the deadline. They’re obviously not going to tell anyone anything with the deadline in a few days. I promise you, the Yankees front office isn’t just going about with absolutely no idea where they are with Aaron Judge lol”