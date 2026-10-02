New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before ALDS vs. Rays

The New York Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Game 1 of the series will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: The New York Yankees pose for a group photo in center field after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees were without star outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League Wild Card Series due to a calf strain.

Despite Judge’s absence, the Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card Series. New York outscored Boston 18-2.

Before the ALDS, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on Judge.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge News Before ALDS vs. Rays

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Aaron Boone gives an update on Aaron Judge’s status for the ALDS: “We’ll see. He’ll be working out today, hit again live yesterday.”

Boone is not sure if Judge has run the bases but knows that Judge has started running

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list on Sept. 19 with a right calf strain.

Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture, landing him on the IL on June 2. New York activated him on Sept. 7.

Before being placed on the IL in June, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge has won three AL MVP Awards throughout his career.

Looking at the Yankees-Rays ALDS

Here is the Yankees-Rays ALDS schedule:

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Tropicana Field

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 5, @ Tropicana Field

Game 3: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Yankee Stadium

Game 4 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 8, @ Yankee Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 10, @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

The winner of the Yankees-Rays series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The Rays finished the season with the best record in the American League at 98-64.

The Yankees ended the regular season 4 1/2 games behind the Rays for first place in the division.

The Rays won seven of 13 games against the Yankees this season. However, the Yankees won three of four games in their last series with the Rays.