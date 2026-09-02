New York Yankees Announced New Aaron Judge Update During Angels Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees are coming off a 10-1 loss on Monday night.

New York Yankees Announced New Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP has been out of action since May 31.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Aaron Judge hit off the Trajekt machine before the Yankees left NY, Boone said. No Trajekt available on the road, but they can have him face high-velocity pitching machines this week. Continues to respond well.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for New York.

Prior to the injury, the future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “Traveled with club to West Coast, hopes to return without rehab assignment. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people were saying:

Gary Phillips: “While Aaron Judge can continue to face velocity on non-Trajekt machines out west (not available in visiting facilities), he probably won’t get to see live pitching until the #Yankees return home, Aaron Boone said.”

@dogluverfanfans: “Why not send him home to work on that then ? What’s the point of having him on road”

@MrGamer40037663: “Let’s go!”

Joyce added: “Judge also just stood in on Max Fried’s bullpen, tracking live pitching. Unlikely he’ll be able to swing at any live pitching until the Yankees get back home.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-60 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-29 in 70 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Angels, the Yankees will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.