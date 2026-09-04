The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday night’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on star outfielder Aaron Judge, who has been on the injured list since early June due to a right rib stress fracture.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge Update Before Padres Series

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge is continuing baseball activities and may take on-field BP with the Yankees in San Diego, Aaron Boone said. No decision yet on if he will go on a Minor League rehab assignment.

Update: Judge took BP in San Diego

Roughly a week ago, Judge said he hopes to return without going on a minor-league rehab assignment.

“I didn’t rehab in ’23 when I missed probably the same amount of time,” Judge said to Hoch. “Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it. Why waste some at-bats in Double-A or Triple-A?”

Looking at New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 10 doubles and 38 RBI over 59 games with the Yankees this season before being placed on the IL.

Throughout his career, Judge has posted 64.2 bWAR and collected 385 home runs and 868 RBI. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 3017, won three AL MVP awards and earned eight All-Star Game nods.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Angels. New York has won six of its last 10 games.

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with an 80-60 record. They have a 4 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.