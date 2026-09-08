Yankees Officially Announce Aaron Judge’s Return to the Lineup

The New York Yankees have been battling health issues throughout the 2026 season, and the biggest piece that they’ve been missing is MVP, superstar outfielder and their captain, Aaron Judge.

Shockingly, on Monday it was announced that he was officially reinstated after missing months of action, but Yankees fans were cautioned to not get too excited, as he was expected to be eased back in after missing so much time. However, New York have wasted no time getting him back in the lineup, as his place in the team has been officially announced ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Aaron Judge Returns to the Yankees Lineup

After months of action, the belief among many was that Judge would be eased back in, and while starting doesn’t mean that he won’t be taken out of the game for caution purposes, the team were happy to slot him right back in.

Ahead of their matchup with the Colorado Rockies, the Yankees announced that Judge will be hitting third and playing right field, and given how much this lineup has needed a boost in recent weeks, this comes at just the right time.