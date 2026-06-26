New York Yankees Announce Ali Sánchez News Before Red Sox Game

The New York Yankees have undergone a flurry of moves in recent weeks.

Catcher Ali Sánchez was among them, as he was placed on paternity leave on Tuesday, June 23.

However, the organization just announced his return via X.

Yankees Reinstate Ali Sánchez

Before going on paternity leave, the 29-year-old catcher was slashing .316/.381/.421 with a .802 OPS and three RBIs through 10 games.

This year marks his fifth season playing Major League Baseball, but his first with the Yankees.

His first campaign was spent with the New York Mets, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2024, he was with the Miami Marlins.

Once 2025 rolled around, he experienced a surplus of moves.

He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, then with the Mets, who then traded him to the Boston Red Sox.

Soon after, he was granted free agency and signed with the Yankees.

Overall, through his five years in the big leagues, he has slashed .201/.243/.259 with a .502 OPS and seven RBIs through 60 games.

During his time in the Triple-A this year, he’s batted .227 with a .702 OPS.

Sánchez has smacked six homers along the way.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

Despite facing an overwhelming amount of obstacles this year, New York is in a promising spot.

Looking ahead, if they can continue climbing the chain, fans should expect to see them reach postseason contention.

The Yankees currently lead the American League East division with their overall record of 48-32.