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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Royals Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they split two games with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the series.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/25 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS J. Escarra C J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup as the team’s shortstop (and batting seventh).

The 25-year-old is batting .217 with five hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases in his first eight games of the year.

Jose Caballero (who is batting 9th) has been moved to third base.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Alex_9194: “Atleast we get to see if volpe makes a error🤣”

@Barishn22: “Boone making the right moves today with Volpe at SS and Cabby at 3B. That’s the right lineup everyday moving forward.”

@ChrisMatarazzo: “This should be the everyday lineup for now”

@ilanus: “i dont like that volpe is in the lineup”

Yankees And Royals Ahead Of Series

The Yankees come into the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 31-22 record in 53 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games on the road).

Following three games with the Royals, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Meanwhile, the Royals are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-31 record in 53 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Royals will visit the Texas Rangers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Royals Game

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