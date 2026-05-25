New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Royals Game

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they split two games with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the series.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/25 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS J. Escarra C J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup as the team’s shortstop (and batting seventh).

The 25-year-old is batting .217 with five hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases in his first eight games of the year.

Jose Caballero (who is batting 9th) has been moved to third base.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Alex_9194: “Atleast we get to see if volpe makes a error🤣”

@Barishn22: “Boone making the right moves today with Volpe at SS and Cabby at 3B. That’s the right lineup everyday moving forward.”

@ChrisMatarazzo: “This should be the everyday lineup for now”

@ilanus: “i dont like that volpe is in the lineup”

Yankees And Royals Ahead Of Series

The Yankees come into the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 31-22 record in 53 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games on the road).

Following three games with the Royals, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.

Meanwhile, the Royals are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-31 record in 53 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Royals will visit the Texas Rangers.