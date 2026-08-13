Yankees Announce Austin Wells Change After Mariners Win

The New York Yankees have been inconsistent since the trade deadline, but with a 4-2 record over their last six games and their young stars thriving, this is a team that could build some serious momentum heading into the most important month of the regular season.

Over the last two days, the offense has come alive as they have outscore the Seattle Mariners by a combined 14-6, and now, they find themselves just six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East race. On Thursday, they’ll have the opportunity to complete a much needed sweep of Seattle, but after he was pulled in their last game, the team have announced a decision on Austin Wells for the series finale.

Austin Wells Benched Against Seattle

In game two of the Yankees series against Seattle, Wells started promisingly enough, going 1-2 with a double, but after that he was lifted for the Yankees other struggling catcher in Ali Sanchez, but with the top of the order doing all the damage, the change didn’t mean much.

Ahead of the series finale however, the team have gone back to Sanchez, who will be hitting 9th in this one, with Wells struggles once again becoming a major talking point in New York.

While this could be the Yankees just changing things up and keeping both catchers fresh, with the Mariners once again sending a right-handed starter to the mound, it’s becoming harder and harder to ignore Wells’ struggles in 2026.

Can Austin Wells get hot Down the Stretch?

Through his first 85 games this season, Wells is hitting .180 with a .581 OPS, and while he’s never been a genuine offensive threat, his numbers have looked much better in recent years, making it even more confusing as to why he’s struggled to consistently contribute in 2026. Along with those poor numbers, Wells has just 8 home runs and 17 RBI on the year after career high numbers in 2025 where he hit 22 big flies and drove in 71 runs, and while injuries earlier in the season may have something to do with it, he’s negatively effecting the team now.

Obviously the Yankees wanted to upgrade the position at the deadline, but they were simply unable to do so, and now, the team will need to cross their fingers that Wells can simply get hot down the stretch and at least give them some competitive at bats as they look to return to the World Series after a 2024 loss to the LA Dodgers.

For now though, the team are going with Ali Sanchez in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, but with the young names at the top of the lineup carrying the offensive load across the first two games, the team are simply hoping that happens again so their catchers and their struggles can avoid negatively impacting them as they look for the sweep.