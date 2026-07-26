New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Phillies Series Finale

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Austin Wells finished Saturday’s victory with one home run and one walk.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/26 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF M. Schuemann LF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .166 with 34 hits, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 71 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his 4th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

@FungoMLB: “Don’t look now but last 10 games for Austin Wells: 🔹53% Hard Hit 🔹14% K 🔹17% BB 🔹62% Pull 🔹42% Fly Ball The result? .304/.448/.696 & 216 wRC+”

@josh29parsons: “Austin Wells getting hot before the deadline is not ideal!”

@Gruntbaseball: “I cant be the only one who is concerned that if Austin Wells has a good week or two Brian Cashman will say “we trust Wells””

Just Baseball: “Austin Wells with an oppo taco to tie it for New York 🗽 He’s got a .789 OPS in his last 15 games!”

@TalkinYanks: “AUSTIN WELLS HOMERS IN HIS FIRST AT BAT SINCE DROPPING HIS FIRST BURRITO REVIEW OF THE YEAR”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They will visit the White Sox on Monday in Chicago.