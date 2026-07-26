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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Phillies Series Finale

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Austin Wells finished Saturday’s victory with one home run and one walk.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/26 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF M. Schuemann LF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .166 with 34 hits, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 71 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his 4th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Wells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

@FungoMLB: “Don’t look now but last 10 games for Austin Wells: 🔹53% Hard Hit 🔹14% K 🔹17% BB 🔹62% Pull 🔹42% Fly Ball The result? .304/.448/.696 & 216 wRC+”

@josh29parsons: “Austin Wells getting hot before the deadline is not ideal!”

@Gruntbaseball: “I cant be the only one who is concerned that if Austin Wells has a good week or two Brian Cashman will say “we trust Wells””

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Just Baseball: “Austin Wells with an oppo taco to tie it for New York 🗽 He’s got a .789 OPS in his last 15 games!”

@TalkinYanks: “AUSTIN WELLS HOMERS IN HIS FIRST AT BAT SINCE DROPPING HIS FIRST BURRITO REVIEW OF THE YEAR”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They will visit the White Sox on Monday in Chicago.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Phillies Series Finale

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