New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Twins Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-2 win on Friday night.

Austin Wells finished with no hits in two at-bats.

Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/4 T. Grisham DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B M. Schuemann CF A. Sánchez C B. Beck SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is currently batting .151 with 26 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 58 games.

He is in his fourth season playing for New York.

Social Media On Wells’ Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells:

Joe Randazzo: “Does Austin Wells know the Yankees would rather have a guy who hasn’t played since May?”

@BrushEmBack: “I think if Wells would start trying to pull the ball in the air more like Judge he would be an All Star! Oh wait, he does try to pull everything in the air, thats why hes hitting .153 & slugging .235 lol”

@Christian_NYYST: “Am I over exaggerating things by saying Austin Wells is a major detriment to the success of the New York #Yankees?”

@mikescudiero: “Never wanted someone off the team more than Austin Wells in my entire life. I’d rather deal with Volpe for another 10 years than Wells for another 10 minutes, and that’s saying an awful lot.”

Yankees Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They have won just three out of their last ten games, but are still 23-18 in 41 games at home in the Bronx.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.