New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Blue Jays Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a 7-6 win on Monday.

Austin Wells did not play.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/19 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Volpe SS S. Jones DH A. Wells C W. Warren SP”

Wells will be back in the lineup on Tuesday (batting ninth).

The 26-year-old is currently batting .173 with 19 hits, three home runs, five RBI’s and 11 runs in 36 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Wells Struggling

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells on social media:

@jared_golds23 (on May 19): “Austin wells has now entered the top 10 worst win probability added list.”

Ryan Garcia (on May 17): “Austin Wells chased the first pitch he saw after a walk. He called a curveball to Tyrone Taylor when its David Bednar’s worst pitch. You cannot win ballgames with that combination of pitch calling and offense.”

@FourSavages (on May 17): “Austin Wells is a major, major problem right now”

@BarstoolHubbs (on May 16): “We’re nearing a very difficult Austin Wells conversation. At the bare minimum they need to get a serious right handed hitting catcher on the roster”

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has been with the Yankees for all four years of his career.

Last season, Wells hit 21 home runs with 71 RBI’s.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 29-19 record in 48 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

At home, the Yankees have gone 15-6 in 21 games.

Following the Blue Jays, they will host the Rays for a big series that starts on Friday night.