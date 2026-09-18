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New York Yankees Announce Bradley Hanner News After Demotion

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins (on Wednesday).

New York Yankees Announce Bradley Hanner News

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During their series with the Diamondbacks, the Yankees optioned Bradley Hanner to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 16: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

The Yankees have now announced that Hanner has reported to Triple-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 17): “• RHP Bradley Hanner optioned by NY and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Hanner

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Hanner has been called up to the Yankees two times this year.

He made his MLB debut last month.

That said, the 27-year-old has gone 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA in four games.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post had written (on December 11, 2025): “Yankees signed reliever Bradley Hanner to a minor league deal with invite to spring training. Will earn $800K if in the majors.”

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

While Hanner has struggled in the MLB, he has been a very good Triple-A pitcher this year.

Right now, he is 6-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At The Yankees On Friday

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Following their series in Arizona, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Bradley Hanner News After Demotion

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