New York Yankees Announce Bradley Hanner News After Demotion

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins (on Wednesday).

New York Yankees Announce Bradley Hanner News

During their series with the Diamondbacks, the Yankees optioned Bradley Hanner to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 16: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

The Yankees have now announced that Hanner has reported to Triple-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 17): “• RHP Bradley Hanner optioned by NY and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Hanner

Hanner has been called up to the Yankees two times this year.

He made his MLB debut last month.

That said, the 27-year-old has gone 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA in four games.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post had written (on December 11, 2025): “Yankees signed reliever Bradley Hanner to a minor league deal with invite to spring training. Will earn $800K if in the majors.”

While Hanner has struggled in the MLB, he has been a very good Triple-A pitcher this year.

Right now, he is 6-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At The Yankees On Friday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Following their series in Arizona, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.