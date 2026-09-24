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New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Rays Series Finale

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Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Yankees won two of the first three games of the series.

Before Thursday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees announced brutal news involving right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Before Rays Game

Athletics v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 21) with right bicep neuritis. He won’t be eligible to play in the Wild Card and Division rounds.

The Yankees wrote on X:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/21) with right bicep neuritis.

On Sept. 16, Schmidt made his first appearances since July 3, 2025. He allowed two hits while collecting two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The reason Schmidt had been out for so long is that he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer.

Looking at Clarke Schmidt

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 11: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

New York Yankees v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 23: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 23, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

If the Yankees make it past the ALDS and Schmidt returns, he will undoubtedly pitch out of the bullpen.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Rays Series Finale

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