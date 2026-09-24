New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Rays Series Finale

The New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Yankees won two of the first three games of the series.

Before Thursday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees announced brutal news involving right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Before Rays Game

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 21) with right bicep neuritis. He won’t be eligible to play in the Wild Card and Division rounds.

The Yankees wrote on X:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/21) with right bicep neuritis.

On Sept. 16, Schmidt made his first appearances since July 3, 2025. He allowed two hits while collecting two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The reason Schmidt had been out for so long is that he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer.

Looking at Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

If the Yankees make it past the ALDS and Schmidt returns, he will undoubtedly pitch out of the bullpen.