New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT and will be available to watch on Apple TV.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees got an update on star outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the injured list since July 26 with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Aaron Boone said Cody Bellinger should be in line for a rehab assignment sometime next week.”

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: “A busy afternoon of early work for the Yankees, with the rehabbing Cody Bellinger getting fly balls in LF and Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jose Caballero in the cage”

Last week, it was reported that Bellinger took some batting practice and performed agility drills.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: “Pregame activity here: Grisham, Bellinger taking early BP. Rodón throwing flat ground.”

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Cody Bellinger is again performing agility drills in the Yankee Stadium outfield. So far, so good, though he said this week he is still feeling it in his hamstring.”

Looking at New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger

Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.

In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.

The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Seattle Mariners.

New York has the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-53 record.

The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.