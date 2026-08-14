New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT and will be available to watch on Apple TV.
Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees got an update on star outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the injured list since July 26 with a left hamstring strain.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees doubles in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Last week, it was reported that Bellinger took some batting practice and performed agility drills.
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Cody Bellinger is again performing agility drills in the Yankee Stadium outfield. So far, so good, though he said this week he is still feeling it in his hamstring.”
Looking at New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a photograph with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award after the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Bellinger represented the Yankees in this summer’s All-Star Game.
In 102 games with New York this season, Bellinger has hit .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract this offseason. The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.
Before playing for the Cubs, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won an MVP, Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series ring with Los Angeles.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Seattle Mariners.
New York has the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-53 record.
The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News Before Blue Jays Series