New York Yankees Announce Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season

On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees lost the first game of the day by a score of 10-2.

Yankees Announce Player Ruled Out For Season

Ahead of Friday night’s game, the Yankees placed Fernando Cruz on the injured list.

The move essentially rules him out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Transferred RHP Fernando Cruz to the 60-day injured list.”

The 36-year-old last pitched in a game on August 25.

Cruz had been in the middle of a solid year.

He went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games.

MLB.com also wrote (on September 25): “Has been throwing all four of his pitches in bullpen sessions as he attempts to avoid surgery. Cruz was examined by Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended conservative (non-surgical) treatment for now.”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds (three seasons).

Over 251 career games, Cruz has gone 11-21 with a 4.03 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “Fernando Cruz is going on the 60-day IL, essentially ruling him out for the playoffs.”

@VolpeWells2028: “Thank you Fernando Cruz 😢”

@BenjaminGo1867: “Thanks for everything Cruz Control. You earned the respect and love of every true Yankee fan.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-68 record in 160 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game playoff series next week in the Bronx.