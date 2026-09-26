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New York Yankees Announce Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees lost the first game of the day by a score of 10-2.

Yankees Announce Player Ruled Out For Season

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees reacts after a Yankee outfielder caught the ball at the end of the top of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday night’s game, the Yankees placed Fernando Cruz on the injured list.

The move essentially rules him out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Transferred RHP Fernando Cruz to the 60-day injured list.”

The 36-year-old last pitched in a game on August 25.

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees reacts after the Yankees turned a double play to end the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Cruz had been in the middle of a solid year.

He went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games.

MLB.com also wrote (on September 25): “Has been throwing all four of his pitches in bullpen sessions as he attempts to avoid surgery. Cruz was examined by Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended conservative (non-surgical) treatment for now.”

Looking At Cruz

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eleventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cruz is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds (three seasons).

Over 251 career games, Cruz has gone 11-21 with a 4.03 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees reacts during game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “Fernando Cruz is going on the 60-day IL, essentially ruling him out for the playoffs.”

@VolpeWells2028: “Thank you Fernando Cruz 😢”

@BenjaminGo1867: “Thanks for everything Cruz Control. You earned the respect and love of every true Yankee fan.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-68 record in 160 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game playoff series next week in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season

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