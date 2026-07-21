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New York Yankees Announce Encouraging Giancarlo Stanton News

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The New York Yankees announced encouraging Giancarlo Stanton news.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday night.

Game 2 of the three-game series between New York and Pittsburgh is scheduled to begin at 7:05 EDT on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an encouraging update on injured star designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update

The New York Yankees announced encouraging Giancarlo Stanton news.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Via Talkin’ Yanks on X: “Aaron Boone tells us Giancarlo Stanton is “actually doing pretty well” and should be back in a “reasonable amount of time””

This is encouraging for Yankees fans to hear. Just yesterday, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch provided a more grim update on Stanton.

Via Hoch on X: “Giancarlo Stanton isn’t close to returning. Though Stanton has resumed his running progression after a recent calf strain, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday there is “no timeline” for Stanton to play in Minor League games. He has been out since April 24.”

So while there is no timeline on when Stanton will return, New York fans can at least take solace in Boone telling Talkin’ Baseball that Stanton will be back in a “reasonable amount of time.”

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees announced encouraging Giancarlo Stanton news.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton appeared in just 24 games this season before landing on the injured list with a right calf strain on April 28 (retroactive to April 25). He has been sidelined ever since.

In his limited action this year, Stanton hit .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

Stanton is nearing the end of his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. Just three years after signing the monstrous contract, Stanton was traded to the Yankees.

Stanton has been a productive hitter when healthy for New York, but he’s often been on the IL, appearing in just 764 games for the team since 2018.

In his nine seasons with the Yankees, Stanton has slashed .245/.325/.491 with 189 home runs and 511 RBI. In his 17-year career between Miami and New York, the slugger has accumulated 47 bWAR, 456 homers and 1,183 RBI.

Stanton has won several prominent awards, including MVP, ALCS MVP and Silver Slugger (2x). He’s a five-time All-Star.

New York Yankees Right Now

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The Yankees hold the first American League Wild Card spot with a 56-44 record. They hold the best run differential in the American League at +88.

New York is just 1 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games, while the Rays have lost six of their last 10.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Encouraging Giancarlo Stanton News

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