New York Yankees Announce Exciting News On 24-Year-Old Pitcher

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees picked up a huge 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

With the win, they were able to finish the four-game series in a 2-2 tie.

New York Yankees Announce Exciting News

During their series with the Rays, the Yankees got exciting news on one of their pitching prospects.

Via The Somerset Patriots: “Ben Grable is heading to the 2026 @MLB All-Star Futures Game. He currently has a 3-1 record, 2.61 ERA and 49 K over 31 IP in 28 games this season.”

Grable was picked in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He is in the middle of his first season with the organization.

Social Media Reacts To Grable News

Here’s what people were saying:

Greg Johnson: “Big opportunity for Ben Grable, who has allowed only one run out of the Somerset bullpen since the start of June.”

MLB Pipeline: “Ben Grable has been added to the AL Futures Game squad to replace fellow #Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange, who is on the IL. The 2025 Draft pick has a 13.8 K/9 across two levels this season and touches 99 mph with his fastball.”

Hudson Valley Renegades: “Ben Grable has been added to the MLB Futures Game roster🌟 He pitched struck out 17 batters in 7.2 innings with the ‘Gades this season before moving to AA and continuing to dominate😤 Congrats, Ben!”

@FiresideYankees: “Congratulations to RHP Ben Grable for being selected for the 2026 MLB Futures Game! Ben Grable in A+ & AA 3-1 // 2.61 ERA // 31.0 IP // 0.77 WHIP // 13.8 K/9”

@chasingpacks: “Yea! He rocks. Fastball is fantastic.”

Ryan Garcia: “Big arrow up guy in the system. 95-97 MPH sitting with elite spin/carry. Pairs it with a sharp slider that has tight breaking action as well.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 51-42 record in 93 games.

They will star their final series before the All-Star break on Friday night when they visit the Washington Nationals.