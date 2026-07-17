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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx (for the first of a three-game series).

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest on Stanton.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton has started a running progression, but they have no timetable on when he could return, Boone said.”

MLB.com also wrote: “Has resumed outdoor running after sustaining a new strain to the right calf while running bases in June at Yankee Stadium. Has undergone several PRP injections to speed healing.”

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees heads to first base in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

David Rifkin: “We very well may have seen the end of Stanton’s Yankees tenure. Body has just given out”

@shell895: “Yet ANOTHER non-update… 😂😂😂”

@javien114: “Cut him and let him retire at this point”

@jason051198: “I remember when the Yankees traded for Stanton thinking the end of that contract is going to be ugly and we are there now. This guy cannot stay on the baseball field”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City.

@ratmannx: “I dunno how people still think stanton is a key piece to the line up and a big loss when he hasnt been a factor since 24 and is now a part time dh since they signed goldy”

@DominguezCaddy: “I’m so over these updates. He should consider retirement”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks up to the plate in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 24, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

Stanton is in the middle of his ninth year with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the former MVP had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a photograph with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award after the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 23-20 at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Dodgers Series

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