New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Dodgers Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx (for the first of a three-game series).

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest on Stanton.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton has started a running progression, but they have no timetable on when he could return, Boone said.”

MLB.com also wrote: “Has resumed outdoor running after sustaining a new strain to the right calf while running bases in June at Yankee Stadium. Has undergone several PRP injections to speed healing.”

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

Here’s what people were saying:

David Rifkin: “We very well may have seen the end of Stanton’s Yankees tenure. Body has just given out”

@shell895: “Yet ANOTHER non-update… 😂😂😂”

@javien114: “Cut him and let him retire at this point”

@jason051198: “I remember when the Yankees traded for Stanton thinking the end of that contract is going to be ugly and we are there now. This guy cannot stay on the baseball field”

@ratmannx: “I dunno how people still think stanton is a key piece to the line up and a big loss when he hasnt been a factor since 24 and is now a part time dh since they signed goldy”

@DominguezCaddy: “I’m so over these updates. He should consider retirement”

Stanton is in the middle of his ninth year with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the former MVP had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 23-20 at home.